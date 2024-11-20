Left Menu

Italy Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

Italy's parliament has passed a new highway code mandating helmets and insurance for e-scooter riders. The reform, driven by rising accidents, also introduces strict fines for improper parking and restricts usage areas. These measures follow similar restrictions in other European cities like Paris and Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:46 IST
Italy Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's parliament has given the green light to a comprehensive reform of the highway code, targeting the burgeoning use of e-scooters in the country. The new legislation mandates helmets and insurance for riders, responding to a surge in e-scooter-related accidents and safety violations.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini branded the changes as an end to 'wild scooters'. E-scooter riders will face new restrictions, as they are now required to obtain license plates and are barred from using cycle lanes, pedestrian areas, and non-urban roads.

This legislative move aligns with actions taken in other European cities. Paris, for example, banned rented electric scooters, while Madrid revoked licenses for these vehicles. Additionally, the reform introduces harsher penalties for drink-driving and drug use and imposes a seven-year jail term for endangering animals on roads, part of a broader initiative to improve road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024