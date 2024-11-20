Italy Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

Italy's parliament has given the green light to a comprehensive reform of the highway code, targeting the burgeoning use of e-scooters in the country. The new legislation mandates helmets and insurance for riders, responding to a surge in e-scooter-related accidents and safety violations.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini branded the changes as an end to 'wild scooters'. E-scooter riders will face new restrictions, as they are now required to obtain license plates and are barred from using cycle lanes, pedestrian areas, and non-urban roads.

This legislative move aligns with actions taken in other European cities. Paris, for example, banned rented electric scooters, while Madrid revoked licenses for these vehicles. Additionally, the reform introduces harsher penalties for drink-driving and drug use and imposes a seven-year jail term for endangering animals on roads, part of a broader initiative to improve road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)