Building Bridges: India Strengthens Caribbean Connections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined seven pivotal pillars to fortify ties between India and CARICOM at the India-CARICOM Summit held in Guyana. Addressing significant areas such as trade, technology, and tourism, Modi aimed to expand economic cooperation and boost small and medium enterprises.

This historic visit, the first by an Indian head of state to Guyana in over half a century, saw Modi proposing initiatives to enhance connectivity by establishing an online portal. The portal is set to link private sectors and stakeholders across member countries, furthering the five Ts: trade, technology, tourism, talent, and tradition.

Discussions at the summit also included collaborative efforts in agriculture, health, and innovations. In acknowledgment of India's previous support, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude for aid provided during the COVID pandemic. With over 320,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana, strengthening these ties holds considerable cultural and economic significance.

