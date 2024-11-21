Italy Tightens E-Scooter Rules: A Safer Ride Ahead

In a significant legislative move, Italy's parliament has passed a bill imposing new safety and regulatory measures on e-scooter riders, which includes mandatory helmet use and insurance coverage. The law seeks to address growing safety concerns amid soaring e-scooter usage.

The Transport Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that e-scooters will face further restrictions, including the requirement for license plates and bans from specific zones. The bill also introduces substantial penalties for illegal parking, attempting to mitigate the rise in accidents reported by ISTAT.

Despite these measures, rental companies criticize them as harsh, arguing their vehicles inherently reduce misuse risks due to built-in technology. These changes align with similar European legislation aimed at enhancing road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)