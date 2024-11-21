Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Economic Policies

The U.S. dollar rose after a pause, fueled by investor expectations of reduced rate cuts by the Fed due to President-elect Trump's policies. This rally affected currencies like the yen and euro. Discussions about interest rates highlighted differing opinions on inflation, affecting global economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:37 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Economic Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced an uptick on Wednesday, reigniting its post-election rally after a brief decline. Investors are seeking clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies and President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies.

The dollar index has surged approximately 3% since the election, amid expectations that the Fed might slow down interest rate cuts due to concerns over potential inflation driven by Trump's policies. Experts are divided, with some warning against excessive pessimism regarding the Fed's approach.

Movements in foreign currencies, especially the yen, suggest potential interventions, as Japan faced currency weaknesses. Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit new peaks, buoyed by speculation that Trump's administration might foster a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024