Dollar Surges Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Economic Policies

The U.S. dollar experienced an uptick on Wednesday, reigniting its post-election rally after a brief decline. Investors are seeking clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies and President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies.

The dollar index has surged approximately 3% since the election, amid expectations that the Fed might slow down interest rate cuts due to concerns over potential inflation driven by Trump's policies. Experts are divided, with some warning against excessive pessimism regarding the Fed's approach.

Movements in foreign currencies, especially the yen, suggest potential interventions, as Japan faced currency weaknesses. Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit new peaks, buoyed by speculation that Trump's administration might foster a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)