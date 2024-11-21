Nandini Milk: Karnataka's Dairy Giant Expands to Delhi-NCR

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially launched the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini brand in the competitive Delhi-NCR market, aiming to undercut existing players with strategic pricing.

KMF is set to introduce four cow milk variants, along with curd and buttermilk, at prices that are slightly below those of established brands such as Mother Dairy and Amul. The move is facilitated by surplus production in Karnataka, where a significant portion of milk goes unconsumed locally.

The Cooperative has built a strong network in Delhi-NCR, partnering with 40 dealers to manage sales and ensuring quality during the lengthy 2,500 km transportation from Karnataka. The effort is supported by considerable infrastructure and international export experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)