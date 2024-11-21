Left Menu

Nandini Milk: Karnataka's Dairy Giant Expands to Delhi-NCR

The Karnataka Milk Federation launched its Nandini brand in Delhi-NCR, pricing products below competitors like Mother Dairy and Amul. With plans to market 3-4 lakh litres of surplus milk daily, expansion challenges include transporting milk over 2,500 km. Partnerships with 40 local dealers facilitate the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:47 IST
Nandini Milk: Karnataka's Dairy Giant Expands to Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially launched the Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini brand in the competitive Delhi-NCR market, aiming to undercut existing players with strategic pricing.

KMF is set to introduce four cow milk variants, along with curd and buttermilk, at prices that are slightly below those of established brands such as Mother Dairy and Amul. The move is facilitated by surplus production in Karnataka, where a significant portion of milk goes unconsumed locally.

The Cooperative has built a strong network in Delhi-NCR, partnering with 40 dealers to manage sales and ensuring quality during the lengthy 2,500 km transportation from Karnataka. The effort is supported by considerable infrastructure and international export experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024