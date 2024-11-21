Madhya Pradesh's BRTS Removal: A Step Towards Unclogging Traffic

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made a significant decision to ease traffic congestion in Indore by dismantling the city's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. This move follows the successful removal of the BRTS in Bhopal, which Yadav says has led to improved traffic conditions.

The CM, who also oversees Indore's affairs, revealed that local representatives had raised concerns about the inconvenience caused by the 11.45 km BRTS corridor during city development meetings. Planned infrastructure changes, such as constructing flyovers, require the corridor's removal to tackle intersection traffic problems, Yadav emphasized.

While a public interest litigation regarding the corridor is ongoing at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Yadav intends to communicate the state's perspective. In parallel, Yadav confidently forecasts a dominant performance for the BJP in upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and other by-elections nationwide.

