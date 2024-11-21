Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's BRTS Removal: A Step Towards Unclogging Traffic

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced the removal of Indore's BRTS corridor to alleviate traffic issues, following a similar action in Bhopal. The decision came after public complaints. While a PIL is pending, Yadav assures the court will be informed. In politics, he touts BJP's expected electoral success.

Updated: 21-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh's BRTS Removal: A Step Towards Unclogging Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made a significant decision to ease traffic congestion in Indore by dismantling the city's Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor. This move follows the successful removal of the BRTS in Bhopal, which Yadav says has led to improved traffic conditions.

The CM, who also oversees Indore's affairs, revealed that local representatives had raised concerns about the inconvenience caused by the 11.45 km BRTS corridor during city development meetings. Planned infrastructure changes, such as constructing flyovers, require the corridor's removal to tackle intersection traffic problems, Yadav emphasized.

While a public interest litigation regarding the corridor is ongoing at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Yadav intends to communicate the state's perspective. In parallel, Yadav confidently forecasts a dominant performance for the BJP in upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and other by-elections nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

