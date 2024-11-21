Bihar's Highway Revolution: On Par with the US by 2029
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans to elevate Bihar's national highway network to be comparable to the US by the end of BJP-led NDA's 15-year governance at the Center in 2029. He outlined ongoing development efforts, spotlighting projects worth Rs 3,700 crore in Bodh Gaya.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared ambitious plans to bring Bihar's national highway network on par with that of the United States by 2029. His assertions came during functions in Bodh Gaya where he discussed ongoing and future road infrastructure projects.
Gadkari, who oversees the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, emphasized the significant progress made thus far. He reassured that the BJP-led NDA government, aiming to complete 15 years in power, will continue these development efforts.
Highlighting the cultural significance of Bodh Gaya, Gadkari underscored the impact of new projects worth Rs 3,700 crore. These initiatives, he claimed, would drive rapid regional development and enhance Bihar's connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- highways
- Nitin Gadkari
- NDA
- development
- Bodh Gaya
- road infrastructure
- BJP
- 2029
- projects