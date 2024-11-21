Left Menu

Bihar's Highway Revolution: On Par with the US by 2029

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans to elevate Bihar's national highway network to be comparable to the US by the end of BJP-led NDA's 15-year governance at the Center in 2029. He outlined ongoing development efforts, spotlighting projects worth Rs 3,700 crore in Bodh Gaya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bodhgaya | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:51 IST
Bihar's Highway Revolution: On Par with the US by 2029
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared ambitious plans to bring Bihar's national highway network on par with that of the United States by 2029. His assertions came during functions in Bodh Gaya where he discussed ongoing and future road infrastructure projects.

Gadkari, who oversees the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, emphasized the significant progress made thus far. He reassured that the BJP-led NDA government, aiming to complete 15 years in power, will continue these development efforts.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Bodh Gaya, Gadkari underscored the impact of new projects worth Rs 3,700 crore. These initiatives, he claimed, would drive rapid regional development and enhance Bihar's connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024