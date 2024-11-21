Raghu Vamsi Group Launches New Telangana Facility with Rs 300 Crore Investment
Raghu Vamsi Group is setting up a new Rs 300 crore manufacturing facility in Telangana, aiming to create 2,000 jobs. The facility will cater to 15 OEMs and enhance the company's manufacturing and R&D capabilities. The company has shown significant growth over the past five years.
Raghu Vamsi Group, a leading manufacturer of high-precision and critical components, has embarked on a significant expansion by laying the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art facility in Telangana. The initiative, with a staggering investment of Rs 300 crore, signals the company's commitment to innovation and growth.
The advanced facility will host dedicated manufacturing units for 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), according to a press release by the Hyderabad-based firm. Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu was present at the groundbreaking ceremony, underscoring the project's importance to the region's economic landscape.
Vamsi Vikas, managing director of Raghu Vamsi Group, emphasized the facility's potential contributions to the local economy, announcing plans to generate 2,000 jobs over three years. With a compound annual growth rate of over 35 percent and a backlog of orders exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, Raghu Vamsi Group is primed for substantial expansion. As part of its growth strategy, the company has secured eight acres of land in Telangana's Hardware Park, strategically located near the international airport, to bolster its manufacturing and research capabilities.
