Gunfire Near Military HQ Sparks Tension in Juba

Gunfire erupted near the military headquarters in Juba, South Sudan, creating tension and uncertainty. The shooting began around 7 p.m. and continued sporadically. A military spokesperson is investigating the situation to gather details on the cause and involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:35 IST
Heavy gunfire broke out near the military headquarters in Juba, South Sudan's capital, on Thursday evening. The incident was reported by a Reuters journalist.

The source of the gunfire remains unclear, with shots beginning around 7 p.m. local time, followed by intermittent lulls. Efforts are underway to ascertain the situation, according to a military spokesperson.

The ongoing investigation is led by military personnel who are attempting to confirm the cause and parties involved in the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

