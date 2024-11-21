Gunfire Near Military HQ Sparks Tension in Juba

Heavy gunfire broke out near the military headquarters in Juba, South Sudan's capital, on Thursday evening. The incident was reported by a Reuters journalist.

The source of the gunfire remains unclear, with shots beginning around 7 p.m. local time, followed by intermittent lulls. Efforts are underway to ascertain the situation, according to a military spokesperson.

The ongoing investigation is led by military personnel who are attempting to confirm the cause and parties involved in the shooting.

