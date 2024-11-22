IMF Weighs Potential US Policy Changes Under Trump

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is closely monitoring the proposed tariff and tax-cut policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, although it refrains from making premature speculations about their impacts. During a press briefing, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack emphasized the early stage of Trump's economic strategies, noting the need for more detailed information.

President-elect Trump, who assumes office on January 20, has declared intentions to impose substantial tariffs on Chinese imports and various other goods, coupled with plans to extend and introduce tax cuts. These proposals have sparked concern, with estimates suggesting potential increases in U.S. debt by $7.5 trillion over the coming decade.

Despite the potential implications, IMF officials, including Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, have been reserved about expressing opinions, advising patience until more specifics emerge. However, fears of rising trade barriers and geopolitical fragmentation of the global economy continue to be pressing issues discussed at recent IMF and World Bank meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)