Wall Street Rallies Amid Economic Forecasts and Tech Advances

Wall Street's major indices ended the week on a high note, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reaching one-week peaks. The rally was led by cloud giant Salesforce, whose shares surged after several brokerages raised their price targets.

Nvidia, the prominent chipmaker, saw its shares rise, overcoming an initial dip following its earnings release. Although the forecast indicated a slower pace than previous quarters, analysts remain confident about Nvidia's role in AI advancements.

Meanwhile, Google's parent company Alphabet faced challenges after a federal judge heard arguments regarding its Chrome browser's monopoly, dragging down the communication sector. Investors are now tuning into Federal Reserve discussions, anticipating future interest rate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)