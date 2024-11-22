Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Economic Forecasts and Tech Advances

Wall Street indices concluded with gains, bolstered by Salesforce and Nvidia. Despite Nvidia's slower forecast, expectations remain high. Alphabet's struggles influenced the S&P negatively. Investors focus on possible Federal Reserve moves. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and economic data impact the broader market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:43 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Economic Forecasts and Tech Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indices ended the week on a high note, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 reaching one-week peaks. The rally was led by cloud giant Salesforce, whose shares surged after several brokerages raised their price targets.

Nvidia, the prominent chipmaker, saw its shares rise, overcoming an initial dip following its earnings release. Although the forecast indicated a slower pace than previous quarters, analysts remain confident about Nvidia's role in AI advancements.

Meanwhile, Google's parent company Alphabet faced challenges after a federal judge heard arguments regarding its Chrome browser's monopoly, dragging down the communication sector. Investors are now tuning into Federal Reserve discussions, anticipating future interest rate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024