FAA to Review Boeing 737 MAX Engines After Bird Strikes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to assemble a review board to assess safety concerns surrounding the engines on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This move comes in response to two bird strike incidents on Southwest Airlines in 2023, leading to smoke in the cockpit. The FAA is working closely with Boeing, CFM, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson for Boeing stated they are collaborating with authorities to address these incidents, emphasizing their dedication to maintaining the safety of the global fleet. Southwest Airlines has briefed its flight crews on the effects of bird strikes and reinforced the follow-through of safety protocols.

CFM, co-owned by GE Aerospace and Safran, reassured that their LEAP engine meets certification requirements, despite the bird incidents surpassing standard size and weight. Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 10 face delays as the manufacturer addresses an engine anti-ice system issue.

