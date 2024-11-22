India-Vietnam Film 'Love in Vietnam' Set to Strengthen Cultural Ties

In a landmark collaboration, the Vietravel Group and Innovations India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New Delhi to produce the first-ever India-Vietnam film, titled 'Love in Vietnam'. This cinematic venture aims to enhance economic, cultural, and tourism connections between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, and senior representatives from Vietravel Group and Vietnam Airlines. Ngo Minh Quan, Director of Foreign Markets at Vietravel, highlighted that Vietnam's allure for Indian tourists has grown significantly, with nearly 15,000 Indian visitors welcomed this year alone.

'Love in Vietnam', a musical love story, will be filmed across stunning Vietnamese locations and parts of Punjab. It seeks to strengthen cultural ties and bolster tourism. Announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, this film features a cast from both countries and is set for global release in 2025.

