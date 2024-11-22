Left Menu

C2C Advanced Systems Secures Rs 28.23 Crore Pre-IPO Investment

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. has garnered Rs 28.23 crore through an anchor book process, involving 8 key investors, ahead of its IPO. The funds were raised from top investors like Aarth AIF and J4S Venture Fund-I, reflecting robust market confidence, with shares valued at Rs 226 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:22 IST
C2C Advanced Systems Secures Rs 28.23 Crore Pre-IPO Investment
C2C Advanced Systems Limited raised Rs 28.23 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India: C2C Advanced Systems Limited, a company specializing in developing complex systems for defense, homeland security, and aerospace sectors, has successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 28.23 crore through an anchor book process on November 21, 2024. This significant fundraising comes just ahead of the company's anticipated IPO.

The transaction witnessed participation from eight respected investors, signaling strong market confidence. These investors include Aarth AIF, Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd., J4S Venture Fund-I, Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF-II, LC Radiance Fund VCC, NAV Capital VCC's Emerging Star Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited has allocated a substantial 12,49,200 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 226. This pricing underscores the investors' strong confidence in the company's growth prospects and its strategic market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024