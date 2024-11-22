C2C Advanced Systems Secures Rs 28.23 Crore Pre-IPO Investment
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. has garnered Rs 28.23 crore through an anchor book process, involving 8 key investors, ahead of its IPO. The funds were raised from top investors like Aarth AIF and J4S Venture Fund-I, reflecting robust market confidence, with shares valued at Rs 226 each.
Mumbai, India: C2C Advanced Systems Limited, a company specializing in developing complex systems for defense, homeland security, and aerospace sectors, has successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 28.23 crore through an anchor book process on November 21, 2024. This significant fundraising comes just ahead of the company's anticipated IPO.
The transaction witnessed participation from eight respected investors, signaling strong market confidence. These investors include Aarth AIF, Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd., J4S Venture Fund-I, Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF-II, LC Radiance Fund VCC, NAV Capital VCC's Emerging Star Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd.
C2C Advanced Systems Limited has allocated a substantial 12,49,200 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 226. This pricing underscores the investors' strong confidence in the company's growth prospects and its strategic market position.
