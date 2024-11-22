C2C Advanced Systems Secures Rs 28.23 Crore Pre-IPO Investment

Mumbai, India: C2C Advanced Systems Limited, a company specializing in developing complex systems for defense, homeland security, and aerospace sectors, has successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 28.23 crore through an anchor book process on November 21, 2024. This significant fundraising comes just ahead of the company's anticipated IPO.

The transaction witnessed participation from eight respected investors, signaling strong market confidence. These investors include Aarth AIF, Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd., J4S Venture Fund-I, Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF-II, LC Radiance Fund VCC, NAV Capital VCC's Emerging Star Fund, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, and Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited has allocated a substantial 12,49,200 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 226. This pricing underscores the investors' strong confidence in the company's growth prospects and its strategic market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)