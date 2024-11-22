Riding Ties: Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Forges Friendship

The Delhi-Kathmandu international bus service, managed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), reported substantial passenger use from August 2023 to August 2024, with 17,603 individuals travelling the route, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response.

The popular Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa reinforces the robust relationship between India and Nepal. Data reveals 4,782 Indian citizens, 12,471 Nepalese, and 350 passengers of other nationalities used the service, as per an RTI query by a PTI reporter.

Known for its affordability, the bus service, originating in 2014, features air-conditioned seating and covers a 1,167 km route, operating six days a week. Nepal and India committed to enhancing bilateral coordination to ensure smooth movement across the 1,850 km border shared with five Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)