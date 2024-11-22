Left Menu

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Welcomes Future Healthcare Leaders

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune inaugurated its new batch of undergraduate students in medical and healthcare courses at the Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony. Eminent speakers emphasized values like integrity and empathy, preparing students to excel as leaders in the healthcare landscape.

Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:17 IST
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Welcomes Future Healthcare Leaders
Dr. Avinash Supe, along with Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree P. Patil, inaugurating the grand Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The prestigious Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune commenced a new chapter for its undergraduate students in medical, dental, and allied health sciences, with a grand Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony. Dignitaries including Dr. Avinash Supe and Dr. P. D. Patil set the tone by highlighting the commitment and integrity required in healthcare professions.

The ceremony unfolded with inspiring addresses from key figures of the Vidyapeeth, stressing the holistic development integral to their educational approach. Advanced infrastructure, academic rigor, and a nurturing environment were underscored as essential elements for shaping compassionate, capable healthcare professionals.

Students were introduced to the institution's vast resources, encouraging them to leverage these opportunities for innovation and leadership. A tour of the campus facilities and collaborative sessions fostered community spirit, preparing students to contribute effectively to healthcare with a focus on ethical practices and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

