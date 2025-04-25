Mizoram University Celebrates 25 Years of Academic Excellence

Mizoram University (MZU) celebrated its foundation day and silver jubilee on Friday, marking 25 years of substantial contributions to higher education in the Northeast region. Governor General (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh praised the university's faculty, staff, and students for their critical role in this journey, lauding MZU's vibrant academic community and strong infrastructure.

During the ceremony, Singh highlighted MZU's achievements, including its 'A' Grade accreditation by NAAC and its consistent ranking among India's top 100 higher education institutions, marking the university's significant progress. He emphasized MZU's importance in furthering India's Act East Policy through international academic and cultural ties.

The university's silver jubilee celebrations will extend until April 25, featuring a variety of academic, cultural, and community-focused events. Established in 2001, MZU has expanded to 37 departments and now manages 40 affiliated colleges, providing educational opportunities to students from across India and around 100 international students.

