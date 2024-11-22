Left Menu

Vedanta's Strategic Split: Reshaping Tomorrow's Business Landscape

Vedanta Ltd, a major in mining, is set for a demerger, as directed by the Mumbai NCLT. This move aims to create distinct entities for its aluminium, oil and gas, power, and other sectors, while simplifying its corporate structure and offering direct investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

On Friday, mining powerhouse Vedanta Ltd announced that the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has mandated the company to organize a meeting for its secured and unsecured creditors and shareholders. This meeting, to be held within the next 90 days, will discuss the much-anticipated proposed demerger.

The demerger is poised to form independent corporations in the aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel, ferrous materials, and base metals sectors. Yet, the zinc and newly incubated businesses will remain part of Vedanta Ltd. According to an NCLT order dated November 21, the gathering of equity shareholders is crucial for the continuation of this process.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal had previously emphasized that this strategic demerger aligns with the company's vision of evolving from asset managers to asset owners, by consolidating their asset base. The demerger is seen as a simplifying strategy for the group's corporate structure, also giving investors a chance to engage directly with the emerging independent units. Vedanta plans a significant investment of USD 1.9 billion from FY24 in its diverse ventures to support this transformative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

