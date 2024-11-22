Chabahar Port: Gateway to Central Asia's Economic Revival
India hosted the Third Working Group meeting on Chabahar Port, highlighting its role in Afghanistan's development and regional trade corridors. The meeting focused on infrastructure improvements and increasing transit traffic, with business communities encouraged to enhance trade and transit through the port.
India hosted the Third Working Group meeting on Chabahar Port, emphasizing its critical role in Afghanistan's reconstruction and overall economic growth, according to an official release.
The gathering saw participation from India, Iran, Uzbekistan, and the Afghanistan Chambers of Commerce, all of whom underscored the port's significance as an alternate trade corridor to Central Asia.
Additionally, stakeholders noted a marked increase in transit traffic through Chabahar Port and deliberated on strategies to further bolster regional connectivity.
