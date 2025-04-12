High Winds Halt Beijing: Massive Sandstorms Disrupt City Life

High winds and the looming threat of sandstorms on Saturday led to widespread disruptions in Beijing, prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the closure of public parks as massive gales uprooted trees, damaged vehicles, and caused structural damage to older homes across the city.

Both of Beijing's international airports, Capital and Daxing, halted 693 flights by 2:00 p.m. amid warnings of more severe weather on the horizon, particularly in northern regions and coastal areas. Train services also faced cancellations in other parts of China, with some regions experiencing their strongest winds in over 75 years, reaching speeds of up to 148 kph.

In response, Beijing's Universal Studios theme park and iconic landmarks like the Forbidden City, Summer Palace, and Temple of Heaven were temporarily closed. The city's frequent sandstorms, emanating from China's arid northern deserts, continue to pose a significant challenge, affecting visibility and causing discomfort among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)