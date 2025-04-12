Major Drug Bust in Balasore: Police Seize 170 gm of Brown Sugar

In a significant drug operation, Balasore police have arrested a suspect after seizing 170 gm of brown sugar valued at Rs 17 lakh. The arrest occurred in the Arad bazar area, with the suspect accused of sourcing drugs from Jaleswar and West Bengal to sell locally.

Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad confirmed that the accused faces charges under the NDPS Act and is linked to multiple criminal activities. The operation signifies a move towards curbing illegal drug trade in the area, with ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling larger networks.

Further complicating the suspect's legal troubles, authorities found Rs 30,600 in cash during the arrest. Police continue to pursue leads that may shed light on additional parties involved in the illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)