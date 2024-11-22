Left Menu

Security Scare at Gatwick Airport Resolved

A security alert at London's Gatwick Airport involving a suspected prohibited item caused an evacuation at the South Terminal. The situation has been resolved by police, although it resulted in some flight delays and cancellations. Gatwick Airport informed the public on social media platform X.

A security alert involving a suspected prohibited item at London's Gatwick Airport has been resolved, according to the airport's statement on Friday.

The incident prompted the evacuation of a substantial part of the South Terminal, which consequently led to flight delays and cancellations.

London Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, relayed the situation updates through its official account on social media platform X.

