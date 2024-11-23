Market Momentum: Wall Street Surges Amid Economic Optimism

Wall Street experienced a positive close on Friday, with all three major indexes recording weekly gains. The uptick comes as investors were reassured by strong data pointing to vibrant economic activity in the U.S., the world's largest economy.

The Russell 2000 index, focused on small-cap stocks, outperformed its larger counterparts, reaching a one-week high as the market showed optimism over anticipated pro-business policies from the incoming Trump administration. Meanwhile, Alphabet's stock decline persisted amid legal challenges, and Nvidia saw fluctuating trading following its recent forecast.

The S&P 500 rose by 19.55 points to finish at 5,968.26, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 26.45 points to 18,998.87, and the Dow Jones surged by 423.28 points to 44,293.63. Market expectations on Federal Reserve policy shifts remained cautious, with a potential interest rate cut in December under scrutiny. Investors also focused on geopolitical tensions and Trump's Treasury Secretary choice.

