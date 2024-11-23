Branding India as 'Responsible Capitalism': A New Global Vision

In a bold declaration at the 8th India Ideas Conclave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the importance of branding India as a 'Responsible Capitalist' nation. She cited India's profound understanding of capitalism's limitations while highlighting the integration of traditional values of sustainable living and responsible consumption into economic practices.

Minister Sitharaman emphasized that India's adherence to a circular economy and reuse principles was born not out of poverty-driven necessity but as a conscious choice against greed. She advocated this mindset of need over greed as a foundational principle to be embraced globally, reinforcing India's role as a leader in responsible economic growth.

On advancing tourism, she suggested creating digital learning programs in key tourist centers, incorporating modern technology with traditional knowledge. Sitharaman also proposed the establishment of a 'Bharat FDA' to uphold global food and drug standards. Further, she highlighted India's unbroken scientific legacy, referencing Nobel laureate Erwin Schrodinger's Vedanta-inspired theories, and called for leveraging this legacy to position 'Brand Bharat' as a scientific and technological powerhouse worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)