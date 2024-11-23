Raghu Vamsi Group Ushers in Growth with State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Facility

Hyderabad's Raghu Vamsi Group has broken ground on a cutting-edge facility near the International Airport, investing a substantial Rs. 300 crores. This state-of-the-art establishment aims to bolster the company's manufacturing and research capabilities, supporting 15 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across various high-precision industries.

The groundbreaking ceremony was a notable event, attended by D. Sridhar Babu, the IT, Electronics & Communications Minister of Telangana, alongside Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of TSIIC and Defense Director Praveen PA. The facility positions Raghu Vamsi as a leader in high-precision manufacturing, promising to enhance economic growth in the region over the next three years by expanding its workforce.

Raghu Vamsi's growth trajectory is exemplary, with orders surpassing Rs. 2,000 crore and a 35% CAGR over five years. The company has secured 8 acres of land in the Government's Hardware Park for this venture, enabling specialization in R&D, assembly, and manufacturing through global collaborations with industry giants like ITP Aero and Adani Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)