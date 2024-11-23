Left Menu

Building Brand Bharath: A New Era in India's Global Strategy

S Jaishankar emphasizes India's shift towards reinforcing 'Brand Bharath' through measures like 'Make in India' and prudent FDI negotiations. Speaking at the India Idea Conclave, he highlighted the strategic focus on the semiconductor industry and India’s growing influence in the Middle East, defying conventional wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:08 IST
During the 8th India Idea Conclave in Bengaluru, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the need to protect India's economic interests in the global market. He argued that previous globalization efforts have harmed local manufacturing, particularly SMEs, by inviting unfair foreign competition.

Jaishankar highlighted the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative as a countermeasure that's moved from aspiration to assertion. He pointed to the semiconductor industry as a key area where India must make decisive strides to maintain economic independence.

Discussing foreign direct investment, Jaishankar detailed the cautious approach of the government. Each proposal is scrutinized for its impact on social fabric, employment, and national security. This represents a significant shift from past policies, reflected in India's robust ties with the Middle East, seen as a stronghold for 'Brand Bharath'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

