Diplomatic Discussions: India's Engagement in the Middle East
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, centering on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza. Jaishankar's appreciation was shared on social media, highlighting the importance of the dialogue in regional diplomacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:54 IST
India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, held a phone conversation on Sunday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Their discussion centered around the prevailing circumstances in the Middle East.
In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the interaction with Albusaidi. He noted that they examined recent regional developments.
Sources indicate that the talks included deliberations on the ongoing situation in Gaza, emphasizing the significance of ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.
