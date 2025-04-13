Diplomatic Discussions: India's Engagement in the Middle East

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, held a phone conversation on Sunday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Their discussion centered around the prevailing circumstances in the Middle East.

In a social media post, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the interaction with Albusaidi. He noted that they examined recent regional developments.

Sources indicate that the talks included deliberations on the ongoing situation in Gaza, emphasizing the significance of ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)