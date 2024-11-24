Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Sultanpur

A tragic road accident on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left eight others injured. The incident occurred near Sultanpur village when an SUV collided with a stationary tractor-trolley.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to a local community health centre for prompt medical attention. Those with critical conditions were subsequently moved to the district hospital and later to a specialized trauma centre in Lucknow, according to Om Prakash Tiwari, the SHO of Bachhrawan police station.

The deceased, identified as Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40), and Ramesh (48), were all from the Rae Bareli district. All victims were passengers in the SUV at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)