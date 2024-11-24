Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Sultanpur

Three people died, and eight were injured when an SUV hit a stationary tractor-trolley near Sultanpur village. The injured received immediate medical aid, with severely hurt individuals transferred to Lucknow’s trauma center. The victims were identified as Dhunnilal, Nirmala, and Ramesh from Rae Bareli district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 24-11-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident on Saturday evening resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left eight others injured. The incident occurred near Sultanpur village when an SUV collided with a stationary tractor-trolley.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to a local community health centre for prompt medical attention. Those with critical conditions were subsequently moved to the district hospital and later to a specialized trauma centre in Lucknow, according to Om Prakash Tiwari, the SHO of Bachhrawan police station.

The deceased, identified as Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40), and Ramesh (48), were all from the Rae Bareli district. All victims were passengers in the SUV at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

