Bihar's Emerging Investment Hub: The Global Business Summit

The second edition of the 'Bihar Business Connect' is set to take place from December 19-20, 2024, in Patna, and expectations are high for surpassing the Rs 50,000 crore of investment proposals received in 2023. Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra expressed confidence about drawing more investors with promising prospects in major sectors such as food processing, textiles, and tourism.

Many of the investment proposals from last year, totaling Rs 50,500 crore, are already being implemented or on the brink of execution. The state has already realized investments worth Rs 38,000 crore, indicating altered perceptions about Bihar's investment potential. Mishra emphasized the state's attractive business environment and growth opportunities during interactions in New Delhi.

The upcoming event not only aims to increase investment inflow but also focus on job creation. The state's consistent development, with an over 8% growth rate since 2006, and initiatives like the showcasing of policies and invitations to embassies, underscore Bihar's strategic importance as an investment hub. Additionally, exhibits at the 43rd International Trade Fair highlight Bihar's cultural and industrial assets, fostering economic and social progress through artistic and tourism initiatives.

