Left Menu

Bihar's Emerging Investment Hub: The Global Business Summit

Bihar is preparing to host the second edition of the 'Bihar Business Connect' in December 2024, with heightened expectations of surpassing last year's Rs 50,000 crore investment proposals. Industries Minister Nitish Mishra highlights the state's progress and opportunities, spanning food processing, textiles, and tourism sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:02 IST
Bihar's Emerging Investment Hub: The Global Business Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the 'Bihar Business Connect' is set to take place from December 19-20, 2024, in Patna, and expectations are high for surpassing the Rs 50,000 crore of investment proposals received in 2023. Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra expressed confidence about drawing more investors with promising prospects in major sectors such as food processing, textiles, and tourism.

Many of the investment proposals from last year, totaling Rs 50,500 crore, are already being implemented or on the brink of execution. The state has already realized investments worth Rs 38,000 crore, indicating altered perceptions about Bihar's investment potential. Mishra emphasized the state's attractive business environment and growth opportunities during interactions in New Delhi.

The upcoming event not only aims to increase investment inflow but also focus on job creation. The state's consistent development, with an over 8% growth rate since 2006, and initiatives like the showcasing of policies and invitations to embassies, underscore Bihar's strategic importance as an investment hub. Additionally, exhibits at the 43rd International Trade Fair highlight Bihar's cultural and industrial assets, fostering economic and social progress through artistic and tourism initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024