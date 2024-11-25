DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Lithuania
A DHL cargo plane en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport in Lithuania crashed near the Lithuanian capital. Emergency services, including a fire truck, are on site. DHL Group, based in Bonn, Germany, has not yet provided a comment.
A DHL cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on Monday morning.
The Lithuanian airport authority confirmed the aircraft's identity as a DHL cargo plane departing from Leipzig, Germany, en route to Vilnius Airport. On social media platform X, it was announced that emergency services, including a fire truck, had been dispatched to the scene.
DHL Group, whose headquarters are in Bonn, Germany, has thus far not responded to requests for a comment on the incident.
