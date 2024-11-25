DHL Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius Sparks Emergency Response
A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, while en route from Leipzig, Germany. The Lithuanian airport authority confirmed the incident and a citywide emergency response was activated. DHL Group and the operating carrier, Swiftair, have yet to issue a comment on the crash.
A DHL cargo plane crashed Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, prompting a rapid emergency response.
The aircraft, identified by the Lithuanian airport authority as a DHL cargo plane, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport at the time of the crash.
The emergency services, including a fire truck, were quickly dispatched to the site, as announced on the social media platform X by the airport authority, which noted that swift action was taken to contain the situation. DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, and Swiftair, the Madrid-based contractor operating the flight, have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.
