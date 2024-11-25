Left Menu

DHL Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius Sparks Emergency Response

A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius, Lithuania, while en route from Leipzig, Germany. The Lithuanian airport authority confirmed the incident and a citywide emergency response was activated. DHL Group and the operating carrier, Swiftair, have yet to issue a comment on the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:49 IST
DHL Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius Sparks Emergency Response
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A DHL cargo plane crashed Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, prompting a rapid emergency response.

The aircraft, identified by the Lithuanian airport authority as a DHL cargo plane, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport at the time of the crash.

The emergency services, including a fire truck, were quickly dispatched to the site, as announced on the social media platform X by the airport authority, which noted that swift action was taken to contain the situation. DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, and Swiftair, the Madrid-based contractor operating the flight, have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024