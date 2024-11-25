WTC Noida Steers Growth Amidst Challenges

WTC Noida Development Company Private Limited recently reiterated its dedication to safeguarding stakeholder interests and fostering growth, despite encountering economic shifts and policy changes in the NCR real estate market. The company remains committed to sustainably managing these transitions to benefit its stakeholders.

Through strategic alliances in critical regions, the company has enhanced its project execution and introduced diverse investor options, including OC-ready and fully delivered properties. This approach ensures flexibility and value, aligning with its goal of supporting stakeholders during challenging periods.

In Faridabad, despite obstacles such as the suspension of the 'Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna' program causing a Force Majeure scenario, WTC Noida continues proactive efforts. Measures implemented include resolving 43% of investor plots or refunds and offering the remaining 57% flexible property options. The company also faces unfounded allegations, taking decisive legal steps to address misinformation.

