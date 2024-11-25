German Business Morale Hits a New Low

In a troubling development for Europe's strongest economy, German business morale has taken a sharper downturn than anticipated. The Ifo Institute's business climate index plummeted to 85.7 in November from a previous reading of 86.5.

Analysts had predicted a smaller decline to 86.0, citing concerns over political developments, but the reality suggests deeper issues. 'The German economy is lacking strength,' observed Ifo president Clemens Fuest, as current situation assessments fell significantly.

Meanwhile, the effects were felt across various sectors, aside from trade, as retail and wholesale optimism provided a rare positive note. This raises questions about Germany's future amid potential trade conflicts and competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)