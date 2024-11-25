Indian Stock Indices Surge Amid Political and Economic Trends

Indian stock markets experienced a robust upswing on Monday, with indices recovering previous losses to signal a vigorous start to the trading week. The Sensex jumped by 992.74 points, concluding at 80,109.85, while the Nifty escalated by 314.65 points, closing at 24,221.90.

The uplift occurred amidst positive market sentiment fueled by major state election outcomes, which investors believe will ensure government spending stability in 2024-25. Capex-linked sectors such as infrastructure and industrials outpaced expectations, with forecasts indicating robust activity in the coming months due to advantageous domestic factors.

However, persistent challenges remain. Foreign portfolio investors are on track to be net sellers in November, and the upcoming Reserve Bank of India policy review and GDP figures will play crucial roles in shaping economic outlooks. The previous quarter's GDP fell short, growing at 6.7%, compared to the expected 7.1%.

(With inputs from agencies.)