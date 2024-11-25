Japan Airlines and IndiGo Partner for Seamless India-Japan Travel

Japan Airlines is set to broaden its reach in India through a strategic codeshare partnership with IndiGo, commencing December 16. The collaboration will grant the Japanese carrier access to 18 destinations across India, as announced on Monday.

Currently, Japan Airlines (JAL) offers daily flights from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi and operates five weekly services from Narita Airport to Bengaluru. The new agreement will enhance JAL's network, facilitating connections to major Indian cities via IndiGo-operated flights.

As JAL and IndiGo integrate their domestic routes, passengers can benefit from seamless bookings and travel experiences. This alliance is poised to boost tourism and business-related travel, further strengthening the strategic relations between India and Japan, highlighted by both airlines' executives.

