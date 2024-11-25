Japan Airlines and IndiGo Partner for Seamless India-Japan Travel
Japan Airlines and IndiGo will commence a codeshare partnership on December 16, enhancing connectivity between Japan and India. This collaboration allows JAL access to 18 Indian destinations, strengthening business, tourism, and economic ties. The partnership aims to deliver seamless travel across networks of both carriers.
- Country:
- India
Japan Airlines is set to broaden its reach in India through a strategic codeshare partnership with IndiGo, commencing December 16. The collaboration will grant the Japanese carrier access to 18 destinations across India, as announced on Monday.
Currently, Japan Airlines (JAL) offers daily flights from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi and operates five weekly services from Narita Airport to Bengaluru. The new agreement will enhance JAL's network, facilitating connections to major Indian cities via IndiGo-operated flights.
As JAL and IndiGo integrate their domestic routes, passengers can benefit from seamless bookings and travel experiences. This alliance is poised to boost tourism and business-related travel, further strengthening the strategic relations between India and Japan, highlighted by both airlines' executives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VPN Connectivity Snags Highlight Internet Challenges in Pakistan
JM Scindia Inaugurates SATRC-25, Highlights India’s Role in Digital Transformation and Connectivity in South Asia
Kerala Launches State's First Seaplane to Boost Tourism and Connectivity
JMM-led alliance gave you migration, unemployment, no rail connectivity; development brought by Modi: PM in Godda rally.
Seaplane Connectivity Proposed for Tiger Reserve Access