Sealmatic India Ltd Secures Rs 25 Crore Investment from Aegis Fund

Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza has invested Rs 25 crores in Sealmatic India Ltd through a preferential allotment. This capital will support Sealmatic in enhancing its global reach, particularly in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, and developing products for defense and nuclear applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:28 IST
Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has received a significant investment of Rs 25 crores from Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza. The preferential allotment entails issuing 3,93,000 equity shares priced at Rs 636 each, which includes a premium of Rs 626 per share.

This injection of funds is set to propel Sealmatic towards achieving its strategic objectives, including setting up strategic business units across key regions like the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. The investment is instrumental in penetrating high-growth API markets in India and the Middle East, focusing on the advancement of mechanical seals for critical defense and nuclear applications.

In a statement, Mr. Sanal Kumar of Aegis Investment Fund expressed confidence in Sealmatic's capacity for innovation and reliability, emphasizing the investment as a means to explore global opportunities in sectors such as oil & gas and nuclear energy. Mr. Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic, highlighted that the capital will expand the company's market reach and technological capability, paving the way for sustainable development in diverse industrial applications.

