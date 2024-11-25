Left Menu

KEC International Bags Mega Contracts Worth Rs 1,114 Crore

KEC International has won new orders totaling Rs 1,114 crore across various sectors, including Transmission & Distribution in the Middle East and Americas, and civil and cable projects in India. This marks a robust 50% year-on-year growth in order intake for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:32 IST
KEC International Bags Mega Contracts Worth Rs 1,114 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KEC International announced on Monday that it has secured new business orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across its diverse operations. This includes significant projects in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) across the Middle East and Americas.

The company has successfully obtained a 400 kV Transmission line project in Oman and tower and pole supply contracts in the Americas. Additionally, its civil division has received orders in the industrial sector in India, alongside an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in a technologically advanced niche.

In the cable sector, KEC International has bagged supplies for various types of cables both domestically and internationally. With these contracts, the company's year-to-date order intake has soared to Rs 14,600 crore, marking an impressive 50% growth compared to last year, according to MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024