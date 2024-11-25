KEC International Bags Mega Contracts Worth Rs 1,114 Crore

KEC International announced on Monday that it has secured new business orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across its diverse operations. This includes significant projects in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) across the Middle East and Americas.

The company has successfully obtained a 400 kV Transmission line project in Oman and tower and pole supply contracts in the Americas. Additionally, its civil division has received orders in the industrial sector in India, alongside an order for Metro Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in a technologically advanced niche.

In the cable sector, KEC International has bagged supplies for various types of cables both domestically and internationally. With these contracts, the company's year-to-date order intake has soared to Rs 14,600 crore, marking an impressive 50% growth compared to last year, according to MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal.

