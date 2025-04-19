Brazil Becomes First in Americas to Fully Adopt eAWB, Modernizing Air Cargo

In a major step toward the digital transformation of air cargo logistics, Brazil has become the first country in the Americas to fully adopt the electronic air waybill (eAWB), eliminating the requirement for physical air waybills in all air cargo shipments. This move is hailed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a transformative milestone that will improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and reinforce Brazil’s position as a key player in the global air cargo market.

A Landmark Decision for Cargo Modernization

The eAWB is an essential component of air cargo modernization, replacing traditional paper documents with digital records that streamline shipping procedures. By transitioning to this system, Brazil is setting a precedent in the region and aligning its logistics infrastructure with global best practices.

"The eAWB is a key enabler of much-needed modernization of air cargo processes,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo. “As the first adopter of eAWB in the Americas, Brazil is enhancing its competitiveness as a major air cargo player. The success of our work with airlines and the Brazilian authorities is an example for others in the region, and around the world, to follow.”

Collaboration and Testing Yield Positive Results

Brazil’s implementation follows a successful pilot program conducted between December 2024 and January 2025, during which 126 shipments were processed entirely through electronic air waybills. The initiative, led by IATA in collaboration with avianca cargo, LATAM Cargo, the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, and other stakeholders, was conducted at eight major airports across the country.

Importantly, none of the shipments required a paper air waybill, validating the feasibility of a fully digital process. This trial not only demonstrated operational readiness but also confirmed that all participants in the air cargo chain — from freight forwarders to customs authorities — are equipped to manage the new digital documentation standard.

Economic, Operational, and Environmental Benefits

By digitizing the air cargo process, Brazil is poised to reap multiple benefits:

Faster cargo processing: eAWBs significantly reduce clearance times, allowing for quicker movement of goods.

Lower administrative costs: Eliminating paper reduces document handling expenses for airlines and logistics providers.

Fewer errors and increased reliability: Digital documentation minimizes the risk of human error and improves consistency.

Improved transparency and traceability: Electronic systems provide real-time tracking and enhanced data access.

Environmental sustainability: Going paperless supports Brazil’s broader environmental goals by reducing waste and carbon emissions associated with cargo documentation.

"Brazil's decision to fully adopt digital air cargo documentation is a watershed for the sector,” said Sérgio Garcia da Silva Alencar, Tax Auditor and Head of Customs Operational Coordination at the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service. “By eliminating unnecessary paperwork, we are enabling greater efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring a more sustainable future for air cargo operations.”

A Growing Cargo Powerhouse

According to IATA’s latest Value of Aviation Report, Brazil handled more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo in 2023, making it the 17th largest air cargo market globally. With the full-scale adoption of the eAWB, Brazil strengthens its infrastructure and positions itself for even greater growth in international trade and logistics.

The air cargo industry plays a vital role in Brazil’s economy, contributing to approximately 2.1% of national GDP and supporting over 1.9 million jobs. By embracing digital transformation, Brazil is future-proofing this critical sector, ensuring it can meet growing demand while operating with increased agility, transparency, and sustainability.

Looking Ahead

IATA encourages other countries in the region to follow Brazil’s lead, emphasizing the importance of harmonized and collaborative efforts to modernize the global air cargo industry. As digital innovation reshapes supply chains worldwide, Brazil’s proactive approach could serve as a template for scalable success across Latin America and beyond.

With the eAWB now fully operational, Brazil is not only pioneering a new era in cargo logistics but also reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainable growth, international competitiveness, and cutting-edge aviation practices.