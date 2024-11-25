ACKO Drive Revolutionizes Car Buying With Price Match Guarantee
ACKO Drive has partnered with leading car dealers in India to offer the lowest car prices through strategic partnerships. In addition, the company is introducing a price match guarantee with a ₹10,000 cashback reward program, ensuring transparency and affordability in the car-buying process.
In a move set to transform the car-buying experience in India, ACKO Drive has announced partnerships with prominent car dealers nationwide. This collaboration aims to provide customers access to competitively low prices, ensuring a seamless purchasing journey.
As part of the endeavor, ACKO Drive introduces an industry-first price match guarantee. Customers who find a lower price elsewhere are entitled to not only a price match but also a ₹10,000 cashback, further enhancing the value proposition of purchasing through their platform.
Dealers of top car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have committed to this initiative, enabling buyers to explore a wide inventory while benefiting from transparent pricing and no hidden costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
