Tragedy in the Red Sea: Cruise Vessel Sinks Offshore

A tragic incident unfolded in Egypt as a tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea, leaving over a dozen people missing. Officials have launched a search operation to locate 17 individuals who vanished following the maritime disaster.

Amr Hanafy, the governor of the Red Sea region, announced on Monday afternoon that rescue teams have managed to save 28 people from the distressed vessel off the coast of Marsa Alam city.

The search for the missing passengers continues as authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to handle the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)