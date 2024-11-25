Left Menu

Tragedy in the Red Sea: Cruise Vessel Sinks Offshore

A tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea, prompting a rescue operation for 17 missing individuals. Egyptian officials successfully rescued 28 people from the incident near Marsa Alam city, as authorities continue their search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:57 IST
Tragedy in the Red Sea: Cruise Vessel Sinks Offshore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A tragic incident unfolded in Egypt as a tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea, leaving over a dozen people missing. Officials have launched a search operation to locate 17 individuals who vanished following the maritime disaster.

Amr Hanafy, the governor of the Red Sea region, announced on Monday afternoon that rescue teams have managed to save 28 people from the distressed vessel off the coast of Marsa Alam city.

The search for the missing passengers continues as authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to handle the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024