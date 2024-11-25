Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion
Kia India plans to double its CKD unit exports by 2030, targeting markets in the Middle East and Africa. Having exported 100,000 units since June 2020, the company seeks to expand its global footprint, benefiting from India's export policies. It aims to export over 38,000 units this year.
Kia India announced on Monday its ambitious plans to increase exports of completely knocked down (CKD) units, setting its sights on Middle Eastern and African markets with an aim to double exports by 2030.
Since commencing shipments in June 2020 from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, the automaker has already exported 100,000 units. Kia India has become a crucial export hub for the parent corporation, contributing 50% to Kia's global CKD exports.
According to Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho, supportive export policies have fortified India's role in the automotive global value chain. This year, Kia India aims to ship over 38,000 CKD vehicles to Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam, cumulatively exporting 367,000 units from the nation so far.
