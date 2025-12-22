Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Mass Shooting at South African Pub

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested for his involvement in a mass shooting at an unlicensed pub in Pretoria, South Africa, that left 12 dead, including three children. An unlicensed firearm was recovered. This incident highlights the country’s rising gun violence and illegal taverns issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A 32-year-old suspect tied to a devastating mass shooting in Saulsville township has been apprehended, South African police informed on Monday. The tragic incident, which claimed 12 lives, including three children, unfolded at an illegal pub, illustrating the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the nation.

During the suspect's arrest, an unlicensed firearm, presumed to be the murder weapon, was obtained. The arrest transpired over 340 kilometers from the tragedy's site. Authorities are intensively searching for other perpetrators involved in this heinous act.

This alarming event coincided with yet another deadly shooting, accentuating South Africa's grapple with one of the world's highest homicide rates. Despite stringent gun laws, illegal firearms remain rampant, further exacerbated by the surge in unlawful taverns, which have become a focal point of lethal violence.

