A DHL cargo plane crashed during its approach to an airport in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, early Monday, resulting in the death of one Spanish crew member. No civilians on the ground were harmed in the fiery incident, which occurred just before sunrise.

The accident is sparking speculation about possible sabotage amid current geopolitical tensions, specifically involving Russia. Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence of retaliatory attacks due to support for Ukraine, but Lithuanian authorities stress that there is no concrete evidence linking this crash to such acts.

Investigators from Lithuania, alongside experts from Germany, are meticulously piecing together the crash's sequence as part of a thorough investigation. While local and international officials caution against hasty conclusions, the incident echoes deepening tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)