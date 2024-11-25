Left Menu

Investigating the Lithuanian DHL Plane Crash: Speculation and Security Tensions

A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius, killing a Spanish crew member. The incident, under investigation, has spurred speculation about Russian sabotage amidst geopolitical tensions. Lithuanian authorities are exploring all possibilities, with no concrete evidence yet available. The crash involved a 31-year-old Boeing 737 operated by Swiftair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:48 IST
Investigating the Lithuanian DHL Plane Crash: Speculation and Security Tensions
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A DHL cargo plane crashed during its approach to an airport in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, early Monday, resulting in the death of one Spanish crew member. No civilians on the ground were harmed in the fiery incident, which occurred just before sunrise.

The accident is sparking speculation about possible sabotage amid current geopolitical tensions, specifically involving Russia. Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence of retaliatory attacks due to support for Ukraine, but Lithuanian authorities stress that there is no concrete evidence linking this crash to such acts.

Investigators from Lithuania, alongside experts from Germany, are meticulously piecing together the crash's sequence as part of a thorough investigation. While local and international officials caution against hasty conclusions, the incident echoes deepening tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024