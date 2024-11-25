Catering Firm's Safety Breach on Poorva Express Sparks Railway Action
A surprise inspection revealed unauthorized on-board cooking by a catering firm on the Poorva Express, violating safety and contractual obligations. Despite warnings, the firm, under contract with IRCTC, has not complied with the rules, leading to potential action by the railway authorities.
In a startling discovery, North Central Railway (NCR) Zone officials uncovered unauthorized cooking by a catering firm on the Poorva Express. The firm was found using LPG cylinders on board, flouting essential safety norms and contractual agreements.
The Railway Board had issued a directive in June 2022 mandating all railway zones to prohibit on-board cooking to mitigate fire risks. Catering contractors were instructed to serve food sourced from designated base kitchens near stations.
RK Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, the catering service provider for Poorva Express, was accused of breaching these norms. Despite a prior warning, the firm continued on-board cooking, prompting railway authorities to contemplate punitive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
