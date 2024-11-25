Left Menu

Punjab Announces Record Sugarcane Price Increase

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an increase in the State Agreed Price for sugarcane to Rs 401 per quintal. This makes Punjab the highest-paying state for sugarcane in the country, reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting sugarcane cultivators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:53 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a Rs 10 increase in the State Agreed Price for sugarcane, setting it at Rs 401 per quintal.

With this adjustment, Punjab maintains its status as the leading state in offering the highest sugarcane rates nationwide, according to Mann's statement.

The chief minister emphasized his government's longstanding commitment to providing favorable prices for sugarcane farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

