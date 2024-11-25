European Nations Probe Mysterious Plane Crash Amidst Hybrid Threats

Germany, in partnership with Lithuania and Spain, is investigating a plane crash near Vilnius Airport, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The crash occurs amidst a series of hybrid attacks targeting people and infrastructure, heightening Europe's security alertness.

Baerbock remarked on the gravity of the situation during a G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy. She indicated the need to determine whether the crash was accidental or part of escalating hybrid threats faced by Europe, even in its central regions.

The cooperation between German and Lithuanian authorities aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash. This collaboration underscores a broader concern for stability within the continent given the current volatile climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)