Haryana Government's New Helicopter Takes Flight

The Haryana government has inaugurated a new helicopter, Airbus H145-D3, to replace its 15-year-old model. Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Geol confirmed that the need for this purchase was recognized over a year ago. The chopper cost Rs 80 crore, with some expense offset upon selling the old one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Haryana government has ushered in a new era of air travel by acquiring a state-of-the-art helicopter, the Airbus H145-D3, replacing its aging fleet. The helicopter was officially inducted with a traditional 'puja' ceremony attended by top state officials.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Urban Local Bodies, Vipul Geol, revealed that the decision to purchase a new helicopter was made over a year ago following recommendations from the Civil Aviation Department. The new chopper, which comes with a price tag of Rs 80 crore, is expected to bring a significant upgrade in terms of capability and efficiency.

This acquisition replaces the 15-year-old helicopter initially bought during the Congress regime for Rs 33 crore. With the sale of the old model expected to mitigate some of the costs, this move marks a strategic investment in the state's transportation assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

