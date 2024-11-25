Haryana Government's New Helicopter Takes Flight

The Haryana government has ushered in a new era of air travel by acquiring a state-of-the-art helicopter, the Airbus H145-D3, replacing its aging fleet. The helicopter was officially inducted with a traditional 'puja' ceremony attended by top state officials.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Urban Local Bodies, Vipul Geol, revealed that the decision to purchase a new helicopter was made over a year ago following recommendations from the Civil Aviation Department. The new chopper, which comes with a price tag of Rs 80 crore, is expected to bring a significant upgrade in terms of capability and efficiency.

This acquisition replaces the 15-year-old helicopter initially bought during the Congress regime for Rs 33 crore. With the sale of the old model expected to mitigate some of the costs, this move marks a strategic investment in the state's transportation assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)