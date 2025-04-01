Civil Aviation Minister Advocates Balanced Approach to Airfare Regulation

In a statement delivered at the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu articulated the government's stance on regulating airfares. He cautioned against enforcing a price cap, emphasizing that a sustainable balance between reasonable prices and airline viability is essential.

Minister Naidu also addressed concerns about potential malpractice in pricing practices, asserting that the government will promptly act against any exploitation. As part of his address, he noted ongoing infrastructure projects, like the new airport site in Warangal and the expansion of the UDAN initiative.

Naidu further discussed the potential establishment of airport hubs across India, contrasting India's efforts with countries like Singapore and Turkey that capitalize on Indian air traffic. The government seeks to develop second airports in metropolitan areas and expand affordable travel options through the UDAN scheme, aiming to connect 120 new destinations.

