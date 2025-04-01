Left Menu

Civil Aviation Minister Advocates Balanced Approach to Airfare Regulation

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the need for a balanced approach to airfares, cautioning against capping prices as it could impact airline viability. The government plans dynamic pricing and will act against malpractices. Naidu also highlighted infrastructure developments, like new airports and expanded UDAN scheme initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:08 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Advocates Balanced Approach to Airfare Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement delivered at the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu articulated the government's stance on regulating airfares. He cautioned against enforcing a price cap, emphasizing that a sustainable balance between reasonable prices and airline viability is essential.

Minister Naidu also addressed concerns about potential malpractice in pricing practices, asserting that the government will promptly act against any exploitation. As part of his address, he noted ongoing infrastructure projects, like the new airport site in Warangal and the expansion of the UDAN initiative.

Naidu further discussed the potential establishment of airport hubs across India, contrasting India's efforts with countries like Singapore and Turkey that capitalize on Indian air traffic. The government seeks to develop second airports in metropolitan areas and expand affordable travel options through the UDAN scheme, aiming to connect 120 new destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025