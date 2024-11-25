Red Sea Tragedy: Missing Tourists After Boat Capsizes

Sixteen individuals, including a dozen foreign nationals, remain missing after a tourist boat sank off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea. Local authorities announced the incident on Monday, highlighting the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

The vessel, named Sea Story, was on a multi-day diving excursion, accommodating 44 individuals, among them tourists and crew members. The tragedy unfolded near Marsa Alam, with preliminary reports citing a sudden, massive wave as the cause of the capsizing. Rescue operations managed to save 28 people, all with minor injuries.

The Egyptian government is working closely with foreign embassies to document and accommodate the rescued passengers. The incident underscores the region's importance as a diving hotspot and vital part of Egypt's tourism industry. Investigations continue regarding the boat's capsizing, despite assurances it had passed safety inspections earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)