Left Menu

Red Sea Tragedy: Missing Tourists After Boat Capsizes

A tourist boat off Egypt's Red Sea coast sank, leaving 16 missing, including 12 foreign nationals. The boat, carrying 44 passengers, capsized near Marsa Alam. Among the rescued, none required hospitalization. Search efforts continue as authorities cooperate with embassies to assist affected tourists, highlighting implications for Egypt's tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:51 IST
Red Sea Tragedy: Missing Tourists After Boat Capsizes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sixteen individuals, including a dozen foreign nationals, remain missing after a tourist boat sank off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea. Local authorities announced the incident on Monday, highlighting the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

The vessel, named Sea Story, was on a multi-day diving excursion, accommodating 44 individuals, among them tourists and crew members. The tragedy unfolded near Marsa Alam, with preliminary reports citing a sudden, massive wave as the cause of the capsizing. Rescue operations managed to save 28 people, all with minor injuries.

The Egyptian government is working closely with foreign embassies to document and accommodate the rescued passengers. The incident underscores the region's importance as a diving hotspot and vital part of Egypt's tourism industry. Investigations continue regarding the boat's capsizing, despite assurances it had passed safety inspections earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024