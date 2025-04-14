Unmasking the Overstayers: Delhi's Crackdown on Unverified Foreign Nationals

In a significant bust, Delhi Police have apprehended 15 foreign nationals residing in the country without valid visas, prompting immediate deportation proceedings. Among those detained are two Bangladeshis, 12 Nigerians, and an individual from Ivory Coast, reflecting the diverse origins of the group targeted in the operation.

Conducted in the bustling locales of Mohan Garden and Uttam Nagar, the operation spotlighted individuals overstaying their welcome beyond the constraints of their visa benchmarks. The successful execution of this operation underscores the vigilance of local law enforcement in monitoring visa compliance.

After their arrest, the individuals were sent to a detention center, pending orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. Following careful verification of their statuses, the office ordered the swift deportation of the group, setting a precedent for strict adherence to visa regulations.

